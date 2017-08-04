Sherman police: Burglary suspect is related to victim

SHERMAN, Texas -- A Sherman homeowner was burglarized Thursday night, and it's a safe bet he knew the intruder.

It was a relative.

We're told the family member, Dustin Keith Bryan, was attempting to steal firearms from the home in the 2700 block of Cedar Park Drive around 8 p.m.

The homeowner was away, but security cameras alerted him that someone was inside the house.

Several officers arrived at the scene because it was thought the suspect could be armed.

"They knew who it was, since it was a family member," said Sherman police spokesman Sgt. D.M. Hampton. "He was able to provide us with a name, which was great. We ran that name and found out that he had a parole warrant, and he was a felon. And with him having access to firearms, we didn't want to rush in there... we treated it basically like a barricaded person."

Bryan emerged from the residence about 40 minutes after officers arrived. He was then taken into custody.

Police filed charges of burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Bond was set at $55,000.