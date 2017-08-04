Sherman welcomes new teachers to the district

SHERMAN, Texas -- More than 100 new educators were welcomed to Sherman schools Friday at the district's 11th annual New Teacher Luncheon.

The first day of class is still a week-and-a-half away, but it's not just new students who may be anxious.

"I'm definitely nervous about my first year of teaching, but I'm just really excited, so ready to get the year started," said new ISD teacher and cheer coach Sasha Giger.

The district is welcoming 107 new members to its teaching staff this year, and they all got together Friday to discuss their thoughts over lunch.

"I think it;s great that the new employees in the district get to see all of the support that exists in Sherman, Texas," said Sherman Independent School District board president Tim Millerick. "We're a great district, and we hire great people."



Sherman ISD welcomed more than 107 new educators at a luncheon Friday. (KTEN)

Teachers were able to hear from more than 10 different speakers and learn what to be prepared for.

"Be open and be flexible," Millerick suggested. "We are a diverse district. It's a lot going on. All we need is a lot of energy and enthusiasm, and the rest will come together."

Laura Sandefur is one of the new faces on the teaching staff.

"It will be a fun year; I'm excited for it," she said.

A little dancing break at the luncheon with the new SISD teachers! @KTENnews pic.twitter.com/SjrIPtqScE — Danielle Kernkamp (@danikernkamp) August 4, 2017

After dancing to rid the jitters -- and emotional stories about teachers who have made a lasting impact -- the new Sherman ISD staff is ready to take on the school year.

"It's just an exciting new year of inspiring students and learning and all of that exciting stuff," Giger added.

Ada, Oklahoma and Bonham, Texas districts will also begin school on the 16th.