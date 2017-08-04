Oklahoma warns of tainted papayas

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A 15-state outbreak of salmonella linked to a specific brand of type and brand of papayas has now resulted in two victims in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health says the illness has been linked to the Caribeña brand of Maradol papaya, which was grown in Mexico and was distributed by Grande Produce of San Juan, Texas.

Officials urge you to dispose of this fruit if you have any on hand. It can be identified by a sticker. Questions? Call Grande Produce at 888-507-2720.

The Maradol papayas are described as a large, oval fruit that weighs three or more pounds. It has a green skin that turns yellow when ripe. The flesh is salmon or pink colored.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tracked 109 cases of salmonella, which causes diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. Most of the cases are in the Northeast U.S. One person in New York died as a result.

This CDC map shows the distribution of cases linked to this outbreak: