Oklahoma shoppers celebrate sales tax holiday

By McKenna Eubank, KTEN News
ARDMORE, Okla. -- Shopping center parking lots are jammed across the Sooner State this weekend for the annual tax-free weekend.

Now through Sunday at midnight, clothing items costing less than $100 are tax-exempt. That does not include accessories or athletic or specialty equipment like scrubs or cleats.

At The Stag on historic Main Street in downtown Ardmore, store clerk Ashton Johnson said they're looking forward to the boost in black ink.

"Chain stores are kind of taking over, so little businesses like this really need the support from the locals to keep us open," he said.

Texans shouldn't feel left out; purchases of both clothing and school supplies will be exempt from sales tax next weekend, August 11-13.

