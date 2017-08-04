10 sickened by package at Kansas City IRS building

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
"I'm definitely nervous about my first year of teaching, but I'm just really excited, so ready to get the year started," said Sasha Giger.More >>
Patients of Dr. Gregg Diamond's DiamondBack Pain and Wellness Centers in Sherman and Paris had been locked out of their medical records since his arrest last month.More >>
The Oklahoma State Department of Health says the illness has been linked to the Caribeña brand of Maradol papaya, which was grown in Mexico.More >>
Shopping center parking lots are jammed across the Sooner State this weekend for the annual tax-free weekend.More >>
The U.S. Senate confirmed Lance Robertson as assistant secretary for aging for the federal Department of Health and Human Services.More >>
Districts across Texoma are gearing up for the 2017-18 school year, and we're here to help you get the information you need to be ready for the first day of classes.More >>
Police were about to file intoxicated manslaughter charges against the driver of a car that caused a chain-reaction crash last month when they learned the suspect had died.More >>
The vision for Gateway Village includes hike-and-bike trails that connect residents to parks, dining, and shopping in the area.More >>
Scott Middle School Principal John Parker said that the annual event serves to solidify what they tell new employees about the area: "It's a great community to work in, and a great community to live in."More >>
The two men on board told wardens that the boat's motor seized up; moments later the vessel was ablaze.More >>
