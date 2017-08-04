10 sickened by package at Kansas City IRS building - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

10 sickened by package at Kansas City IRS building

By Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A fire official says about 10 people were sickened by a suspicious package in the mailroom of a sprawling IRS building in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City Fire Department spokesman James Garrett says 10 people complained of feeling ill -- including vomiting and sweating -- after the package arrived at the building Friday.

He says two people were taken to a hospital. St. Luke's Hospital spokeswoman Laurel Gifford says those victims are in good condition.

Garrett says the fire department was checking for gasses and fumes but hasn't determined the package's contents. He says the package was isolated from the public.

The building was not evacuated and has returned to business.

Garrett says the investigation has been turned over to the IRS and other federal authorities.

