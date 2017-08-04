Oklahoma aging services head joins Trump administration

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Oklahoma's director of aging services is taking on a similar job at the federal level.

KOKH TV in Oklahoma City reports the U.S. Senate confirmed Lance Robertson on Thursday as assistant secretary for aging for the federal Department of Health and Human Services. Robertson was appointed director of Oklahoma's Aging Services Division in 2007.

President Donald Trump nominated Robertson for the federal post in June.

In Oklahoma, Robertson oversaw programs involving Medicaid and meals and transportation for seniors.

Information from: KOKH-TV, http://www.okcfox.com

