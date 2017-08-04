Oklahoma aging services head joins Trump administration - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Oklahoma aging services head joins Trump administration

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Oklahoma DHS/KTEN Oklahoma DHS/KTEN

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Oklahoma's director of aging services is taking on a similar job at the federal level.

KOKH TV in Oklahoma City reports the U.S. Senate confirmed Lance Robertson on Thursday as assistant secretary for aging for the federal Department of Health and Human Services. Robertson was appointed director of Oklahoma's Aging Services Division in 2007.

President Donald Trump nominated Robertson for the federal post in June.

In Oklahoma, Robertson oversaw programs involving Medicaid and meals and transportation for seniors.

Information from: KOKH-TV, http://www.okcfox.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.