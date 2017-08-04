Back to School: Dates and information - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Back to School: Dates and information

It's the time of year again that parents welcome and students (usually) dread.

Districts across Texoma are gearing up for the 2017-18 school year, and we're here to help you get the information you need to be ready for the first day of classes -- a day that is not uniform across the KTEN viewing area.

In fact, starting dates stretch over a four-week period.

Buying school supplies and clothing? Don't forget about the Oklahoma Sales Tax Holiday (for clothing items only) on August 4-6 and the Texas Sales Tax Holiday (for school supplies and clothing) on August 11-13.

Consult our handy list below to see when classes begin in each district. Clicking on the name of the district will lead you directly to detailed information.

Monday, August 7

Tuesday, August 8

Wednesday, August 9

Thursday, August 10

Monday, August 14

Tuesday, August 15

Wednesday, August 16

Thursday, August 17

Monday, August 21

Wednesday, August 23

Monday, August 28

