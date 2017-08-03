Housing growth accelerates in Denison

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
The vision for Gateway Village includes hike-and-bike trails that connect residents to parks, dining, and shopping in the area.More >>
The vision for Gateway Village includes hike-and-bike trails that connect residents to parks, dining, and shopping in the area.More >>
Scott Middle School Principal John Parker said that the annual event serves to solidify what they tell new employees about the area: "It's a great community to work in, and a great community to live in."More >>
Scott Middle School Principal John Parker said that the annual event serves to solidify what they tell new employees about the area: "It's a great community to work in, and a great community to live in."More >>
The two men on board told wardens that the boat's motor seized up; moments later the vessel was ablaze.More >>
The two men on board told wardens that the boat's motor seized up; moments later the vessel was ablaze.More >>
Police were about to file intoxicated manslaughter charges against the driver of a car that caused a chain-reaction crash last month when they learned the suspect had died.More >>
Police were about to file intoxicated manslaughter charges against the driver of a car that caused a chain-reaction crash last month when they learned the suspect had died.More >>
The cause of death of Sarah Beadle, 38, was not immediately known but there was no indication of foul play, said park spokeswoman Emily Davis.
The cause of death of Sarah Beadle, 38, was not immediately known but there was no indication of foul play, said park spokeswoman Emily Davis.More >>
Dashcam video from Officer Matt Lesell's patrol car shows Lesell being thrown heels over head into the roadway after being struck on July 7.More >>
Dashcam video from Officer Matt Lesell's patrol car shows Lesell being thrown heels over head into the roadway after being struck on July 7.More >>
"This, I think, will be great for the roads, and the citizens will see their money at work with their eyes," said Mayor Jeremiah Looney.More >>
"This, I think, will be great for the roads, and the citizens will see their money at work with their eyes," said Mayor Jeremiah Looney.More >>
"You try to take a bath? You sure don't want to take a bath! It looks like sewer water," one resident told KTEN.More >>
"You try to take a bath? You sure don't want to take a bath! It looks like sewer water," one resident told KTEN.More >>
After meeting in executive session for nearly two hours, Council members delivered the decision to Chief Beau Heistand.More >>
After meeting in executive session for nearly two hours, Council members delivered the decision to Chief Beau Heistand.More >>
Online court records show the charges were dismissed Tuesday against Republican Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, two political consultants, a former union leader and the former head of a schools group.More >>
Online court records show the charges were dismissed Tuesday against Republican Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, two political consultants, a former union leader and the former head of a schools group.More >>