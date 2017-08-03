Fire engulfs cabin cruiser on Lake Texoma - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Fire engulfs cabin cruiser on Lake Texoma

LAKE TEXOMA -- A 46-foot cabin cruiser went up in flames on Lake Texoma Thursday afternoon.

A call for help went out a little after 2 p.m.

The two men on board told wardens that the boat's motor seized up; moments later the vessel was ablaze. A thick column of black smoke rose into the sky and could be seen for miles around.

There are no reports of injuries.

This incident comes little more than two weeks after a massive fire destroyed a boathouse at the Highport Marina in Pottsboro.

