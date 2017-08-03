Police: Suspect in Van Alstyne fatal crash is dead

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas -- Van Alstyne police are waiting for a medical examiner's report on the death of a man who was driving a car involved in a fatal crash on U.S. 75 last month.

Police said that man died in San Antonio. They were about to file intoxicated manslaughter charges when they learned of his death.

A passenger in the car that caused the chain-reaction crash was killed and nine others were injured in the July 5 incident.

Police said a speeding sedan slammed into a work truck, then ricocheted into an SUV that was hauling a travel trailer.

"We've been in contact with the San Antonio Police Department and also the medical examiner, and we're just going to be waiting for their final report so the case can be closed," said Van Alstyne police Chief Tim Barnes.

The person who died in the crash