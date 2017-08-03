Oklahoma cracks down on passing lane denizens

ARDMORE, Okla -- Life in the fast lane could soon prove costly to Oklahoma motorists.

A new law will soon be enforced that uses the threat of big fines to keep the passing lane clear on state highways.

"Motorists tend to camp out in the left lane when traveling long distances, which reduces the ability for people to pass them," explained Oklahoma Highway Patrol Lt. Darian Galloway. "The passing of this law will help negate that a little bit."

Drivers will no longer be able to drive in the left lane unless passing another vehicle. If drivers are caught "living large on the left" for too long, they could be ticketed up to $235.

Ardmore drivers told us the crackdown could help.

"I think it's great, especially if you've been in an emergency situation and you're trying to get to the hospital and you can't because someone's in the left and right lane and it's an emergency, you have to be there," one motorist said.

With this new law, the Highway Patrol hopes all highways -- and especially the interstates -- will be safer places to drive.

"Friday and Saturday traffic is really heavy, and traffic tends to stack up one behind another in the left lane which can create road rage issues," Galloway said. "We get quite a few calls in that regard, but this should alleviate pressure on the interstate and allow for more free-flowing traffic."

The new law, which appears below, takes effect November 1.