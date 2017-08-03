Pet of the Week

DENISON, TX -- This time we have an adorable little boy.

They think he's a lab mix.

He's about 8 weeks old.

He has a brother and a sister and they say they are all very sweet and playful.

If you'd like to adopt this cute little guy or one of his siblings you can call the Morton Street Animal Hospital at (903) 465-4714, or you can just stop by.

They're located at 2500 West Morton Street in Denison.

