Grayson County clinic offers back-to-school vaccinations

SHERMAN, Texas -- Mom and dad, put this on your to-do list along with school supplies: Make sure you've got a record of your child's vaccinations.

The Grayson County Health Department will be offering back-to-school vaccines every day next week from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m.

Health Department Director Amanda Ortez reminds parents to bring their child's vaccine records, because every school requires something different.

"We want to make sure our children are immunized and protected against vaccine-preventable diseases, and that's exactly what this is for -- to help prevent the transmission of diseases in children," Ortez said.

The back-to-school shot clinic is at the Health Department's Sherman office located at 515 North Walnut Street.

The cost for vaccines is $20 per child; only cash is accepted.