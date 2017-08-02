Smoother roads ahead in Whitewright

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas -- The City of Whitewright is on the road to fixing some bad stretches of pavement.

At its meeting Tuesday night, the City Council approved a $225,000 financial agreement with Government Capital Corporation to fund the equipment needed for municipal workers to make repairs that are more than temporary.

"A lot of the time it's hard for taxpayers to see their money at work," said Mayor Jeremiah Looney. "A lot of stuff is slow, and a lot of stuff is behind the scenes, and this, I think, will be great for the roads, and the citizens will see their money at work with their eyes."

The equipment purchase includes a dump truck; an oil trailer; a drum roller; a chip seal spreader; a skid-steer; a pickup truck; and a gooseneck trailer.