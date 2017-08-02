Felony charges against Oklahoma education official dismissed - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Felony charges against Oklahoma education official dismissed

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
KTEN KTEN

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Felony charges of illegally raising campaign money against Oklahoma's top public education official have been dismissed.

Online court records show the charges were dismissed Tuesday against Republican Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, two political consultants, a former union leader and the former head of a schools group.

Hofmeister and the others were accused of conspiring to funnel money from a donor corporation and two education groups into a fund to finance a negative campaign ad against her GOP opponent in a 2014 primary. It is illegal in Oklahoma for a candidate to coordinate such expenditures.

Hofmeister pleaded not guilty. She thanked supporters during a news conference Tuesday and called the charges unjust and untrue.

But Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater says the case remains under investigation and could be refiled.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.