Oklahoma congressman comes home for lunch in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. -- U.S. Rep. Tom Cole (R-4th District) came home to have lunch with Ardmore Young Professionals on Tuesday, asking questions ranging from agriculture to education.

Cole said meeting with the people he serves is one of the best ways to do his job effectively.

"One of the best things you can do is go listen to what your constituents are concerned about, answer their questions," the congressman said. "It's what I'll be doing the next several weeks all over the district."

Members of AYP asked Cole a number of questions about health care, agriculture funding, and education.

"As a group, we think that -- especially right now with the political temperature in the area -- we thought that that would probably be a really good thing to do, to have him kind of hear where we as younger people are, and just get that feedback and that dialogue going," said Ardmore Young Professionals president Andrea Anderson.

We caught up with Cole to discuss recent events in Washington, and to find out what he thinks about the recent departure of White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

"The Trump White House is still a White House... you know, a work in progress if you will," Cole said. "I am hopeful the selection of General Kelly, John Kelly, the new chief of staff, there will be more order and discipline."

We also asked the congressman about his thoughts on Donald Trump. He said the president is more hands-on than any other president he has met in his eight terms in Congress.

He said Trump knows all members of Congress by their first names, which is rare.

Cole adds that Trump is a very "personable" president.