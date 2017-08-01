Awards honor Texoma emergency services

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Former Grayson County Fire Marshal Kevin Walton and Assistant Fire Marshal Kerry Price will not be getting their jobs back.More >>
"One of the best things you can do is go listen to what your constituents are concerned about, answer their questions," Rep. Tom Cole said.More >>
We're now less than three weeks away from a total eclipse of the sun that will be witnessed by Americans coast-to-coast -- from Charleston, South Carolina to Salem, Oregon -- on Monday, August 21.More >>
The Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service and Wilson firefighters are on the receiving end of some statewide recognition.More >>
More than two dozen kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Durant got $100 gift certificates courtesy of the Sherman Academy Sports and Outdoors store.More >>
"We will get a direct benefit from this with the education this provides," said Ruiz Foods executive Mitch Martin.More >>
"It's a very close-knit family, very loving family, there's nothing they wouldn't do for you," said Tim Beneker, a friend and neighbor to the Sherman family devastated by fire Monday evening.More >>
Lt. Heath Meyer died after being struck by another patrolman's car during a chase last month.More >>
Firefighters have worked to put out hot spots after a massive fire destroyed several historic buildings in northeast Oklahoma.More >>
