Awards honor Texoma emergency services

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. -- The Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service and Wilson firefighters are on the receiving end of statewide recognition.

The Wilson Volunteer Fire Department received the First Responder Agency of the Year award and SOAS was honored with the Advanced Life Support Ambulance Service of the Year award by the Oklahoma EMT Association.

"We are really excited," said SOAS executive Bill Jones. "It means a lot to us; it means a lot to the crews. They do an excellent job, they work hard to get awards like this."

Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service covers all of Carter County and the eastern section of Jefferson County.