Appeals denied for fired Grayson County fire officials

SHERMAN, Texas -- Former Grayson County Fire Marshal Kevin Walton and Assistant Fire Marshal Kerry Price will not be getting their jobs back.

Sheriff Tom Watt refused to overturn their terminations after they appealed Monday afternoon. Both men were accused of forging a government document involving "personal protection equipment."

They were terminated on July 19 following a brief investigation.

"This is the tough part of the job," County Judge Bill Magers said. "In any executive leadership position -- whether it be county government or business -- personnel matters are serious matters, especially when it comes to peace officers and first responders, so this was a measure we did not take lightly."

The motion was made before Grayson County Commissioners that Kerry Price would be terminated. Kevin Walton resigned. A criminal investigation has not been ruled out.

"It's a very grave situation, and I feel like the Commissioners Court did the right thing by the folks of Grayson County," Magers said.

There's no word yet on who will replace the Walton and Price.