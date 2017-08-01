Countdown to 2017 eclipse: What you need to know

We're now less than three weeks away from a total eclipse of the sun that will be witnessed by Americans coast-to-coast -- from Charleston, South Carolina to Salem, Oregon -- on Monday, August 21.

Texoma does not fall within the narrow band of totality, but most of the KTEN viewing area will be darkened as 80 percent or more of the sun's disc is blotted out by the moon.

To achieve the full total eclipse experience, you need to be in that 70-mile wide path of totality, illustrated by this map:



Map showing the path of totality for the August 21, 2017 solar eclipse. (NASA/KTEN)

So if you're willing to travel several hundred miles, you will be able to view the eclipse in parts of the Kansas City and St. Louis areas (weather permitting). Be aware that hotel rooms and campsites along the path of the eclipse may already be booked, and rates and fees may be higher than usual.

(NASA image)

Don't want to travel that far? Science Museum Oklahoma in Oklahoma City is hosting a viewing party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on August 21 at 2200 Remington Place, where only a 13 percent sliver of the sun will be visible at 1:05 p.m. CT, the peak of totality. The museum will provide safe viewing options for visitors.

And if you just want to stay close to home, you can still experience the partial eclipse by using a pinhole projector, your hands, or even by viewing the shadows cast by a tree! Click here to check out NASA's clever suggestions.

Do not, however, look directly at the sun without the protection of certified solar filters or "eclipse glasses;" your eyes can be permanently damaged. We again turn to NASA for a comprehensive roundup of viewing devices and tips for their safe use.

To see exactly how much of the sun will be eclipsed right where you live, click to view NASA's interactive map and visit the space agency's Total Eclipse 2017 website.

In addition, the San Francisco Exploratorium is offering Android and iPhone apps that will offer five simultaneous live streams with coverage of the big event.

Here's a map you can view online or print out as a reference: