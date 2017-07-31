Cigarette the possible culprit of a Sherman house fire

SHERMAN, TX -- "It's a very close-knit family, very loving family, there's nothing they wouldn't do for you," said Tim Beneker, a friend and neighbor to the Sherman family devastated by fire Monday evening. Around 6:30 pm, flames spread like wildfire in a home on the 400 block of North Holly Avenue. This happened just weeks away from the start of school, but what happened to even ignite this tragic tale.

Sherman Fire Marshal, Danny Fuller said, "The fire appeared to have started in a bedroom where the person was sleeping, and due to a discarded or dropped cigarette. The person attempted to put out the fire."

And from there fire officials say the fire spread quickly forcing the resident to flee and call 9-1-1 from a neighbor's home. But how often do house fires these days begin with just your simple cigarette?

"It's something that used to happen quite a bit several years ago," said Fuller. "We kind of had a downturn in it with prevention measures and notifications from public service announcements and those kind of things. And it is a more rare occurrence now days, but it does happen." It just goes to show that while this danger might be uncommon, it can certainly change lives in an instant.

"So in this time of need, there's nothing that we as neighbors won't do for them," said Beneker. "We're going to get some information together and try and help [this] family."

Fire officials tell us one person in the home suffered some minor burns and smoke inhalation but was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.