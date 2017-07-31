Madill convenience store clerk robbed at gunpoint

MADILL, Okla. -- The Love's Country Store in Madill was the target of bandits early Monday morning.

Store clerk Jessica Bartosch, 37, was outside smoking a cigarette when one of the men approached her.

Security cameras recorded two armed robbers walking into the store at 411 South 1st Street around 1:30 a.m. with one of them holding a gun to the back of Bartosch's neck. The men stole money from the register.

"One was wearing a black hoodie with a face mask and gloves; the other one was wearing a light grey hoodie, with their face also concealed with a face mask of some kind and gloves," said Madill police spokesman Donny Raley.

Along with cash, the pair stole a safe full of lottery tickets.



A clerk is held at gunpoint during a holdup at the Love's Country Store in Madill. (Surveillance photo)

"They did not injure the clerk, both left the store, and appeared in the video to run north," Raley said.

He added that the way Bartosch handled the situation could have saved her life.

"She was able to go home and leave without any injuries to herself," Raley said. "She followed their instructions, she did what they asked her to do, and that's all you can ask her to do in that very dangerous situation."

Investigators released another surveillance camera image showing a vehicle that may be linked to the suspects.



Police said this may be the getaway vehicle. (Surveillance photo)

Love's did not return our phone calls seeking comment on the incident.