Firefighters douse hot spots after massive Oklahoma fire

WAGONER, Okla. (AP) -- Firefighters have worked to put out hot spots after a massive fire destroyed several historic buildings in northeast Oklahoma.

Wagoner Fire Department officials say the fire Sunday burned five buildings in the downtown area. The flames burned for several hours and destroyed multiple businesses as well as apartments, leaving some people homeless.

Crews say their main concern was trying to keep the fire from spreading more than it already had. They were able to prevent three neighboring buildings from catching fire.



The massive fire burned five buildings in downtown Wagoner, Oklahoma. (KJRH via NBC News)

Investigators identified a man named Roy Weeden as a person of interest in connection with the fire.

Wagoner Fire Chief Kelly Grooms says the destruction is a heartbreaking loss for the town. She says no firefighters were injured in the fire and that the department plans to be on scene all day Monday.

One of the businesses destroyed in the fire was Owl Drug, which has been in business 1902. On Facebook, its owners pledged to be back in business soon.

KTEN contributed to this report.

