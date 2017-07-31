Trump's bombastic communications director is out - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Trump's bombastic communications director is out

By Associated Press
WASHINGTON -- Anthony Scaramucci is out as White House communications director after just 11 days on the job.

CNN reported that Scaramucci was "essentially escorted off the White House property" on Monday afternoon.

The official statement from the White House was succinct:

Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House Communications Director. Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best.

Scaramucci has been in the spotlight since he was first announced as communications director earlier this month. The New Yorker magazine published an interview Thursday in which Scaramucci went on a profanity-laden tirade against Reince Priebus, then chief of staff. Kelly, a retired general and previous Homeland Security secretary, was sworn into his new job Monday morning.

Scaramucci  "resigned, " according to CNN; the New York Times reported he was "removed."

CNN reported that the White House was expected to issue a statement about Scaramucci's status on Monday afternoon.

On Monday morning, President Trump tweeted that there is "no WH chaos!"

