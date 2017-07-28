Man hospitalized after shooting in Pontotoc County - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Man hospitalized after shooting in Pontotoc County

Posted: Updated:

OIL CENTER, Okla. -- The Pontotoc County Sheriff confirmed that a 22-year-old man was shot in the face Friday afternoon, and a possible suspect is in custody.

The incident happened around 2:45 in the community of Oil Center, about 11 miles northwest of Ada. 

First responders said the shooting victim was still alive when they arrived.

He was airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, but no condition was available.

The names of the victim and suspect were not released.

