Priebus is out, Kelly is in as Trump chief of staff

The incident happened around 2:45 in the community of Oil Center, about 11 miles northwest of Ada.More >>
Tom Bean City Council member Ben Vincent posted $100,000 bond Friday after being arrested one day earlier on charges of intoxicated assault with a vehicle.More >>
Thousands of customers in Grayson and Collin counties were left without telephone and Internet service Friday morning after a primary fiber-optic cable was cut in Sherman.More >>
"This birthday celebration is not for pioneers... this birthday celebration is for everybody," Mayor Martin Dyer said.More >>
What happened to Thanakrit Thuetong? The Seminole County Sheriff's office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are now asking for your help.More >>
Texoma Regional Blood Center is hosting this year's campaign; you can donate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Denison police headquarters at 108 West Main Street downtown.More >>
Bruce Dawsey was elevated to assistant chief; Wes Trisler earned his lieutenant's badge and Trevor Stevens was promoted to sergeant at Thursday's ceremony.More >>
"We have 511 members, and without the people in the community supporting us, we couldn't do it," said Boys and Girls Club of Durant operations director Larry Long.More >>
Tom Bean's mayor said the arrest of City Council member Ben Vincent was a "very upsetting and sad day for us."More >>
