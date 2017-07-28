Cable cut zaps Internet, phone service south of Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas -- Thousands of customers in Grayson County were left without telephone and Internet service Friday morning after a primary fiber-optic cable was cut in Sherman.

The data line was severed near the intersection of State Highway 56 and Sunset Boulevard on the west side of Sherman, but the impact stretched as far as Van Alstyne and to Anna, in neighboring Collin County.

Grayson Collin Electric Cooperative said the broken conduit was repaired by early afternoon, but that the fibers carrying the data were still being reconnected.

The Van Alstyne Police Department reported that its non-emergency and City Hall phone lines were inoperative.