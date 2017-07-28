Agents seek key clue in mysterious Seminole County death

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. -- What happened to Thanakrit Thuetong?

The Seminole County Sheriff's office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are now asking for your help to unravel the mystery.

Thuetong, 41, was found dead Sunday along State Highway 56 near Interstate 40. Surveillance video from a nearby convenience store shows that he had parked his car; entered the store with a black backpack; then left the store and started walking along the highway.

Thuetong -- a Thailand native who had been living in the U.S. since 2012 -- was discovered about a half-mile away, but the backpack was not recovered.

While an autopsy has been performed, toxicology tests are pending about the cause of Thuetong's death.

Now authorities are seeking information from anyone who may have more information about what Thuetong was doing and where his backpack is.

Can you help? Call the OSBI hotline at 800-522-8017.