Boy Scouts apologize for Trump rhetoric at jamboree

The Boy Scouts of America on Thursday apologized to anyone who was offended by the partisan political rhetoric of President Trump during his appearance at the organization's National Jamboree in West Virginia earlier this week.

Chief Scout Executive Michael Surbaugh acknowledged in a written statement addressed to the "Scouting Family" that the positive energy of the 10-day event was "overshadowed by the remarks offered by the President of the United States."

For years, people have called upon us to take a position on political issues, and we have steadfastly remained non-partisan and refused to comment on political matters. We sincerely regret that politics were inserted into the Scouting program.

In a time when differences seem to separate our country, we hope the true spirit of Scouting will empower our next generation of leaders to bring people together to do good in the world.

Surbaugh added that he wanted to "extend my sincere apologies to those in our Scouting family who were offended by the political rhetoric that was inserted into the jamboree."

A reporter asked White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders whether the president owed the Boy Scouts an apology. She said had attended the event.

"I think they were pretty excited that he was there, and they were happy he spoke to them," she said. "I heard nothing but a lot of cheering."

During Monday's address to nearly 40,000 scouts and scout leaders, Trump promoted his political agenda and assailed his enemies. He induced some scouts to boo at the mention of Barack Obama, his Democratic predecessor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.