Motorcycle in motel room leads Marshall County deputies to drugs

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. -- A bust has taken illegal drugs and some tools of the trade off the streets of southern Oklahoma.

Marshall County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Dustin Fognini at the Texoma Lakeside Motel on U.S. 70 east of Kingston Monday night. Deputies said he had more than 20 grams of methamphetamine and marijuana along with a number of pipes and scales.

Law enforcement agents were summoned after the motel's owner saw Fognini, 48, take an extra step in making sure his set of wheels were secure.

"It was really odd, the reason for the call, that someone would park a motorcycle inside a motel room," Sheriff Danny Cryer told KTEN. "It was an odd call when we first began, and then once we got out there and discovered the drugs, it turned into a serious call."

A woman who lives nearby said busts like these seem to be a sign of the times.

"It's just getting more crazy, more ridiculous around here," said the neighbor, who did not wish to be identified. "Seems to be more and more drugs and stuff around and… it's a good thing that they did get him."

Sheriff Cryer said drug trafficking is a felony offense, and it will not be tolerated.

"[I'd] just like all the drug traffickers and drug dealers to know that they're not safe from the sheriff's office," he said. "It's still a felony to traffic and distribute controlled substances, and we're not going to back off on chasing those individuals."

Fognini, whose home address is in Gordonville, Texas, is scheduled to appear in court on August 17 for a preliminary hearing, with bond set at $40,000. He is charged with trafficking in illegal drugs and possession of a controlled substance.