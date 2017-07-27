Pet of the Week - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Pet of the Week

Posted: Updated:

DENISON, Texas -- This time we have an adorable little puppy.

They don't know her mix, but say she's about 14 weeks old and will probably be a medium-sized dog.

They say she's very sweet and has tons of energy.

Her brother has already been adopted out so she's by herself right now.

If you'd like to adopt this cute little girl you can call the Morton Street Animal Hospital at 903-465-4714, or you can just stop by.  

They're located at 2500 West Morton Street in Denison.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.