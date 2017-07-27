Pet of the Week

DENISON, Texas -- This time we have an adorable little puppy.

They don't know her mix, but say she's about 14 weeks old and will probably be a medium-sized dog.

They say she's very sweet and has tons of energy.

Her brother has already been adopted out so she's by herself right now.

If you'd like to adopt this cute little girl you can call the Morton Street Animal Hospital at 903-465-4714, or you can just stop by.

They're located at 2500 West Morton Street in Denison.