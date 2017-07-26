Young Durant dancers set to make a splash on world stage

DURANT, Okla. -- A Durant dance team heads to New Jersey this weekend to compete in the World Dance Championship.

Ranging in age from 7 through high schoolers, their feet move fast and their smiles stretch from ear to ear.

"We are extremely excited and very proud," said Mindi McGehee, owner of DS Dance Unlimited. "We've been to Vegas; we've been to Disney; but we've not ever been to New Jersey to compete at the World Dance Alliance."

Her Durant Stompers squad got their golden ticket to the big event for a special type of dance -- clogging.

"We've had a great dance year," McGehee said. "The kids have won lots of awards and prize money, and so we're just hoping to do our best at this next competition."

A bid to the World Dance Championship is an accomplishment on its own, and this studio has two teams going. They'll be competing against squads from all over the world, from as far away as Brazil and Japan.



Durant Stompers examine the Golden Ticket inviting them to participate in the World Dance Championship. (KTEN)

"I never envisioned myself up in New York dancing or anything," gushed dance student Ryleigh Jones.

Although a lot of time and sweat is put into rehearsal, most of these girls have been dancing for years. But even the youngest members say the friendships are the best part.

To follow the Durant Stompers, you can stream the competition live on the World Dance Championship website from August 1-7.