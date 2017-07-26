Healdton officer opens fire as dogs attack

HEALDTON, Okla. -- A Healdton police officer said he had no choice but to shoot one dog after he was attacked by two animals on Wednesday morning.

The wounded pet survived, but officials now say the owners are requesting the dog be put down.

Capt. Jonathan Sumner said he would have rather used a Taser to deal with the two dogs who came after him, but with only one Taser cartridge, he said there was no other choice but to use his service weapon.

Officers said this was the sixth time they've been summoned to the home in the 300 block of Southwest 5th Street where the two dogs lived.

As the dogs came after him, Sumner said he first tried to scare the dogs with the sound of the Taser.

"But I did that and they actually came toward me to try to attack me," he said.



Capt. Sumner's view of two pit bulls trying to attack him. (Healdton PD)

That's when Sumner kicked the black male pit bull off of him as he desperately tried to make contact with the homeowners.

That's when things escalated.

"The red pit bull came over on the right side of me, and the black one went on the left side of me," Sumner recalled. "My training and experience with pit bulls, that's what they do to attack somebody."

As the black dog tried to attack again, Sumner fired three shots, hitting the dog twice in the head and once in the neck. The dog screamed in agony while the other pit bull ran away.

Both dogs lived, but owners requested the black dog be put down by a veterinarian.

Neighbor James Asbery said he saw the drama unfold.

"About 6:15 I heard three shots. Thought, 'What was that?' So me and my girlfriend got up, come outside, right here is where I came, and all of a sudden a big blue pit takes off running," he said.



Healdton police Capt. Jonathan Sumner describes his encounter with two pit bulls. (KTEN)

Sumner said he is confident that he handled the situation by the book, but he still feels bad about the situation.

"I made contact with the owner and said I am sorry and everything," the officer said. "She understands all of the circumstances."

The owner of this dogs could have to pay up to $100,000 in charges for this incident. Oklahoma law says a pet owner is responsible for all damages caused by an animal. Officers also said the dogs were not up to date on required shots.