Alleged pill doctor accused of assaulting stepdaughter

SHERMAN -- A Sherman physician already looking at federal charges now has state charges added to his list of indictments.

Grayson County District Attorney Joe Brown said Dr. Gregg Diamond is being accused of assault against his stepdaughter, 17-year-old Mikayla Mitchell. Brown said the charges go back to January, and have been pending in his office.

Mitchell was found dead in a Dallas pond on July 16, after Diamond had been jailed. Dallas police said her death was a result of "homicidal violence."

Mikayla Mitchell and Howard DiamondThe charge against Diamond is a Class A misdemeanor, and is expected to be filed this week.

Diamond remains in federal custody facing charges that he conspired with others to write unnecessary prescriptions for highly addictive drugs responsible for at least seven deaths in Texas and Oklahoma. The physician operated DiamondBack Pain and Wellness Centers in Sherman and Paris, Texas.

