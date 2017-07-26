Whitewright officer loses job over DWI decision

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas -- A Whitewright police officer is no longer employed after letting a drunk driver call a family member instead of charging him with a DWI.

That drunk driving suspect was identified as Tom Bean City Council member Ben Vincent.

Vincent was pulled over Saturday evening near the intersection of Highways 11 and 69 after Officer Andrew LeFevre saw Vincent's vehicle swerve into another lane.

Vincent then admitted to drinking a bottle of wine and was visibly stumbling.



Tom Bean City Council member Ben Vincent was pulled over on suspicion of DWI last Saturday evening in Whitewright, Texas. (Courtesy Whitewright PD)

Officer LeFevre has submitted his resignation and is no longer working for the department.

"We don't take lightly to DWI as a department; we don't stand for it," said Whitewright police Chief Beau Heistand. "We don't stand for the idea of cutting somebody loose who was obviously severely intoxicated and put a lot of peoples' lives in jeopardy."

Tom Bean Mayor Sherry Howard said the investigation is still on-going and the Council will have to decide whether or not this will affect Vincent's position.