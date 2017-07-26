Sherman man indicted over death of unborn child

SHERMAN, Texas -- A Sherman man is facing capital murder charges in connection with the assault of his pregnant wife, who subsequently lost her child.

Sergio Jimenez, 28, was indicted by a Grayson County grand jury on Wednesday.

Sherman police said that Ana Garcia, 24, reported that she had been assaulted by Jimenez on June 25, about one week after learning she was pregnant.

According to the arrest warrant, Garcia told investigators that her husband "forced her onto their bed, placed a blanket over her face, and suffocated her with the blanket. Garcia reported Sergio Jimenez jumped on top of her and sat down forcefully on her stomach with the majority of his body weight."

Investigators also noted that Garcia suffered from bruises, redness, and abrasions.

Family members reported to police that Garcia suffered a miscarriage on July 3.

Jimenez is being held at the Grayson County Jail with bond set at $50,000. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison and a $10,000 fine.