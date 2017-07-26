Boy and bear reunited after social media search

DALLAS -- Ask any parent: Traveling with a young child is never easy.

So it always helps when a kiddo has a furry, familiar pal to clutch while being whisked through transportation hubs and facing hours of sitting still in a jet plane.

After four-year-old Luke lost track of his beloved teddy bear at Dallas Love Field last Thursday, his desperate dad Tim Swofford used social media to report the emergency to Southwest Airlines.

The airline, the airport and police used Facebook to spread the word of Luke's missing teddy.

Meanwhile, Luke's mom, Nikki Swofford, appealed to her Facebook friends to underscore the gravity of the situation.

I know overall in the grand scheme of life and struggles - this is a bit silly. But this mom is not willing to give up yet! I am trying to reach out to every avenue in my power. I had visions of having Teddy Bear forever - pulling him out for my son's high school graduation and wedding - he's such a part of our family. When my son would 'count the family' he would say there's 5 of us: mom, dad, himself, little sister, and Teddy Bear.

The appeals quickly bore fruit. Love Field tweeted late Tuesday afternoon that Luke's missing bear had been found.

Nikki/Tom, please let Luke know that we've found Teddy Bear! He'll be @ Lost & Found office waiting 4 his best bud! pic.twitter.com/oAfM1uWgDC — Dallas Love Field (@DallasLoveField) July 25, 2017

And on Wednesday morning. Luke and his little pal were back together again: