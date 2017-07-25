Students, teachers benefit from Thinking Camp in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas -- Austin College has partnered with the Sherman Independent School District to stage its 15th annual Thinking Camp.

Jefferson Elementary School is hosting the two-week event, where gifted and talented elementary students will learn all about India.

The camp affords four Austin College graduate students the opportunity to develop their teaching skills while also providing a unique learning experience for the elementary students in attendance.

Cyndi Petray, who has been a gifted and talented teacher in Sherman for 27 years, says the Thinking Camp helps the students and teachers alike.

"A lot of the [gifted and talented] kids need something extra to do in the summer, and so it's a great opportunity for them," she said. "Also what's really good about this, it gives me an opportunity to help grow teachers."



A dancing class at the Sherman ISD Thinking Camp. (KTEN)

Hailey Clendennen said her goal while teaching at Thinking Camp is to keep the students engaged and having fun.

"They're being thrown so much information, I just want them to take away that it's fun to learn, and to be excited about it," she said.

Clendennen's students say they are having a blast at the camp.

"I love learning, so I like to go to this sort of camp, camps like this, because you get to learn new things about stuff you probably wouldn't learn in normal school," one camper told us.

The Thinking Camp is popular for these elementary school students; enrollment fills up each year within 24 to 48 hours.

"They love it though, and I love that because they really don't have to be here," Petray said. "I really have to give kudos to the parents that say 'Hey, look at this extra opportunity that you have to learn.' And so it's an awesome program."



Students participate in a Thinking Camp project. (KTEN)