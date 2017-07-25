Denison restaurant blames employees for its demise

DENISON -- After nearly half a century of grilling up burgers for Texoma, the Watsonburger on Morton Street has closed its doors.

This was the last remaining location of the local restaurant chain; the Watsonburger outlets in Sherman, Durant, and Ardmore have all also closed their doors over the past few years.

About two weeks ago, the Watson family issued this statement on Facebook:

After 49 years we have decided to close Watsonburger ! All due to not being able to find trustworthy honest dependable reliable employees! We the Watson family greatly appreciate all of you that helped keep the doors open!

But there might still be hope, because while the neon "open" sign no longer shines bright in the window, signs left on the building indicate it's only closed "until further notice."

"They do good food there, and it's been around for as long as I've been around, and I'm 46," said Denison resident Chad Morrison. "I don't know why it's closing; I guess that's their business, but I'll miss the burgers."

"I know a lot of people, I've heard talk around town, they miss it a whole lot," John Voigt added. "It's the only one left in the area, and everyone hopes it opens up again real soon."

Watsons Drive-In on Main Street in Denison remains open for business.