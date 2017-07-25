Oklahoma man killed in Chickasaw Turnpike crash - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Oklahoma man killed in Chickasaw Turnpike crash

Posted: Updated:

PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK -- A Seminole County man is dead after his car collided with an 18-wheeler in neighboring Pontotoc County Monday evening.

Troopers say 83-year-old Harold Martin of Konawa was killed around 6:30 p.m. when he failed to yield at the State Highway 1 stop sign on the Chickasaw Turnpike and pulled his car out in front of a southbound semi-trailer that was headed south.

Martin's passenger, 73-year-old Donna Martin, was flown to OU Medical Center in serious condition.

The semi driver was taken to Mercy Hospital. He was not badly hurt.  

