Armed suspect holds up Ardmore bank

ARDMORE, Okla. -- A bold bandit is on the run in Ardmore.

Police are looking for the suspect who robbed the IBC Bank on 12th Avenue NW Monday afternoon.

Police said the man walked in and demanded money. Bank employees said he had a gun.

The suspect is described as a white man of average height with a full red beard. He was wearing a plaid shirt, jeans, and a knit cap.

Call police if you can help police find this man.