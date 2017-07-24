Truck overturns on Durant highway - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Truck overturns on Durant highway

DURANT, Okla. -- A truck overturned on the Highway 70 Bypass in Durant on Monday.

The truck was making a turn when its load apparently shifted, sending the vehicle off-balance.

Officials tell us it was likely that the truck's speed may have been a little too high for the maneuver.

The driver of the vehicle escaped with minor injuries.

