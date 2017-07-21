A New Feel to an Old Rivalry

The Red River Showdown will be played for the 112th time on October 14. This year, though, new coaches Tom Herman and Lincoln Riley will steal the headlines as both go for career victory number 1 in the rivalry.
Both will benefit from having a lot of experience on the field as the Sooners return nine starters on offense and 7 on defense. Texas returns six on offense and 10 on defense.
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTEN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.