More options for downtown living in Denison

DENISON, Texas -- Denison's downtown historic district currently has 39 loft apartments, and a dozen more are in the works.

William Myers of the Denison Development Alliance says the lifestyle comes with a lot of perks.

"Just being downtown, being close, being convenient," he said. "You're downtown with the music events on Friday nights and all the other activity, and you get to know people. It's a community."

Myers added that the lofts bring activity to downtown, an area that is already booming with growth.

"When you have people that are living in the second or third floor of a building, it brings life to downtown after hours," he said.



More new lofts are on the way in downtown Denison. (KTEN)

Cruz Acosta is two weeks away from renting out the lofts he and his wife designed on Main Street.

"Downtown Denison has, of course, been here for a long time; this building was built in the 1900s," he said. "For that reason, we did try to preserve as much as we could from the 1900s."

Acosta has lived in Denison for 26 years. He hopes to keep the charm of downtown alive with the restorations.

"Whether it be property owners or people wanting to own a business, I think if they would just ask themselves, 'What would this business bring to downtown?' instead of just looking at the bottom line, I think it would speed up the process of what we're trying to accomplish here," he said.



Interior of a new loft unit in downtown Denison. (KTEN)