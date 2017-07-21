Campers urged to 'leave no trace' at Lake Murray park

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
"It's one thing to go over bullets on a PowerPoint presentation, and it's another thing to get out there," said Denison police Officer Jae Ricketts.More >>
"When you have people that are living in the second or third floor of a building, it brings life to downtown after hours," said Denison Development Alliance executive William Myers.More >>
"What you pack in, take it out with you," Park Ranger Clayton Johnson said. "You don't want anybody to know you've been there."More >>
"When they went in the room, there was just a mattress with some box springs and a little training toilet for kids," police spokesman Sgt. D.M. Hampton said.More >>
Highport Marina said Friday that it is still waiting for official reports about what caused the fire that destroyed a dock and a number of boats on Wednesday.More >>
With 174 volunteers in three counties, more than 100 attendees were from INCA RSVP, an organization for people over age 55.More >>
A disciplinary committee of the Texas Medical Board took the action Thursday against 56-year-old Howard Gregg Diamond.More >>
From sunken-in monuments and uneven plots to broken fences and potentially hazardous roads, citizens complained that the burial ground could use some work.More >>
Dock U at Highport Marina went up in flames on Wednesday, leaving behind the memories of countless summers on the lake.More >>
Fire Marshal Kevin Walton and Assistant Fire Marshal Kerry Price are accused of forging documents associated with personal protective equipment.More >>
