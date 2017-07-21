Sherman police: Girl was locked in room for a month

SHERMAN, Texas -- A 10-year-old girl was locked in her room for the past month while her mother was at work, officials said.

Police responded to the 1200 block of West Taylor Street on a report of a missing child call around 2 p.m. Thursday. They learned the child had broken out a window of a unit at the Parkview Apartments to escape.

Officers found the girl at a nearby business.

"They said that when they went in the room, there was just a mattress with some box springs and a little training toilet for kids," Sherman police spokesman Sgt. D.M. Hampton said. "And then a few clothes scattered here and there and nothing else."

Hampton said the girl was apparently only restricted to the room while her parent was at work.

The girl's mother, identified as Jessica Portal, 30, and her boyfriend Preston Settle, 32, were arrested and jailed on charges of abandoning or endangering a child with intent to return. Bond was set at $10,000 each.

The girl was placed in custody of Child Protective Services.