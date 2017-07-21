Sherman police: Girl was locked in room for a month - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Sherman police: Girl was locked in room for a month

Posted: Updated:
By Carley Banks, KTEN News
Connect
KTEN KTEN

SHERMAN, Texas -- A 10-year-old girl was locked in her room for the past month while her mother was at work, officials said.

Police responded to the 1200 block of West Taylor Street on a report of a missing child call around 2 p.m. Thursday. They learned the child had broken out a window of a unit at the Parkview Apartments to escape.

Officers found the girl at a nearby business.

"They said that when they went in the room, there was just a mattress with some box springs and a little training toilet for kids," Sherman police spokesman Sgt. D.M. Hampton said. "And then a few clothes scattered here and there and nothing else."

Hampton said the girl was apparently only restricted to the room while her parent was at work.

The girl's mother, identified as Jessica Portal, 30, and her boyfriend Preston Settle, 32, were arrested and jailed on charges of abandoning or endangering a child with intent to return. Bond was set at $10,000 each.

The girl was placed in custody of Child Protective Services.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.