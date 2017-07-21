Sean Spicer quits as Trump spokesman

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
With 174 volunteers in three counties, more than 100 attendees were from INCA RSVP, an organization for people over age 55.More >>
With 174 volunteers in three counties, more than 100 attendees were from INCA RSVP, an organization for people over age 55.More >>
A disciplinary committee of the Texas Medical Board took the action Thursday against 56-year-old Howard Gregg Diamond.More >>
A disciplinary committee of the Texas Medical Board took the action Thursday against 56-year-old Howard Gregg Diamond.More >>
From sunken-in monuments and uneven plots to broken fences and potentially hazardous roads, citizens complained that the burial ground could use some work.More >>
From sunken-in monuments and uneven plots to broken fences and potentially hazardous roads, citizens complained that the burial ground could use some work.More >>
Dock U at Highport Marina went up in flames on Wednesday, leaving behind the memories of countless summers on the lake.More >>
Dock U at Highport Marina went up in flames on Wednesday, leaving behind the memories of countless summers on the lake.More >>
Fire Marshal Kevin Walton and Assistant Fire Marshal Kerry Price are accused of forging documents associated with personal protective equipment.More >>
Fire Marshal Kevin Walton and Assistant Fire Marshal Kerry Price are accused of forging documents associated with personal protective equipment.More >>
The property, in the 200 block of Tutt Street, was ablaze when the police and fire department arrived.More >>
The property, in the 200 block of Tutt Street, was ablaze when the police and fire department arrived.More >>
Sherman police are squaring off against firefighters in the annual Battle of the Badges blood drive.More >>
Sherman police are squaring off against firefighters in the annual Battle of the Badges blood drive.More >>
According to investigators, the child's 29-year-old stepfather was showing a 9mm pistol to three of his children when the weapon discharged.More >>
According to investigators, the child's 29-year-old stepfather was showing a 9mm pistol to three of his children when the weapon discharged.More >>
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a car was headed northbound on U.S. 77 Wednesday evening when its 17-year-old driver left the highway, then rolled over several times before landing upside-down in a ravine.More >>
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a car was headed northbound on U.S. 77 Wednesday evening when its 17-year-old driver left the highway, then rolled over several times before landing upside-down in a ravine.More >>
Much of Oklahoma is under a heat advisory through Friday evening as temperatures and humidity levels remain high.More >>
Much of Oklahoma is under a heat advisory through Friday evening as temperatures and humidity levels remain high.More >>