Cordell resigns at Atoka

ATOKA, OK. -- Another Texoma school is looking for a new football coach tonight, just weeks before the start of fall practice.
Byron Cordell resigned his position as the Atoka head football coach on Thursday. He told KTEN that he had some opportunities outside of education that he is pursuing.
According to OSSAA rules, the first day for limited practice in the state in August 7.
