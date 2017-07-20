Senior volunteers to help more of southern Oklahoma - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Senior volunteers to help more of southern Oklahoma

By McKenna Eubank, KTEN News
LAKE MURRAY, Okla. -- Hundreds of people, including state leaders and volunteers from all over Texoma, were at Lake Murray Lodge Thursday for their annual volunteer recognition event.

With 174 volunteers in three counties, more than 100 attendees were from INCA Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a service organization for people over age 55.

These volunteers logged a total of 27,000  hours of volunteer work in 2016.

"We pick one day a year, just to bring them in and make it a day about them... a day where they don't have to volunteer doing anything, where we treat them," said project director Wanda Gray.

Everyone was celebrating past service, but they're also excited about that the future holds.

"We were one of 50 grants awarded in the United States," Gray said. "We currently serve three counties in southern Oklahoma -- Carter, Johnston and Murray County. We are expanding our service area."

INCA RSVP service area
Map shows new counties being served by INCA RSVP volunteers. (KTEN)

The addition of Atoka, Coal, Garvin, Love, Marshall and Pontotoc counties means more help for those who need it.

INCA RSVP volunteer Gussie Hall said it's a great opportunity for more seniors to get involved.

"I don't think they realize, really, how important it is to be away from home," Hall said. "But if you get busy, it keeps your mind busy, it also helps your body, and it just involves you."

Gray added that the oldest volunteer in the group is 93 years old.

