Vacant house burns in Howe

HOWE, Texas -- A fire broke out at a house in Howe just after noon Thursday.

The property, in the 200 block of Tutt Street, was ablaze when the police and fire department arrived.

No one was in the house; officials said it has stood abandoned for about 10 years.

Investigators said the structure will likely be a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

