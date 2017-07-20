Gainesville police: 11-year-old injured in accidental shooting

GAINESVILLE, Texas -- A child was hospitalized Wednesday night after being shot at the home of his stepfather, Gainesville police said.

According to investigators, the child's 29-year-old stepfather was showing a 9mm pistol to three of his children when the weapon discharged accidentally.

The bullet grazed a nine-year-old in the chest and then hit the boy's arm.

He was airlifted to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth for treatment. Police said he was in stable condition before being transported.

No names have been released, and police said their investigation is ongoing.

This incident comes less than two weeks after another Gainesville man was arrested for accidentally shooting a 14-year-old boy in the torso while talking to him about gun safety.